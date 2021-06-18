Mauritius: Nef - Students From Grades 10 to 13 Receive Tablets

press release

Five students of Grades 10 to 13, who are beneficiaries of the Social Register of Mauritius (SRM), received symbolically, this morning, tablets to cater for their educational needs, during a ceremony held at the Social Welfare Centre of Rose Belle.

Fifteen more students will benefit from this joint initiative of the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, and the National Empowerment Foundation (NEF). The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, as well as other personalities were present on that occasion.

In a statement after the ceremony, Minister Seeruttun underlined that the tablets will enable beneficiaries to follow online classes and access educational resources especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the Minister indicated that Government will continue to support vulnerable children in all ways possible to ensure that their schooling is not disrupted even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In this context,Government is implementing several measures so that children from all social backgrounds get the same opportunities to succeed in their education and this initiative is one of them, he added.

He also highlighted that the distribution of tablets is being done under strict sanitary conditions such as social distancing, use of masks and sanitisers, so as to prevent the propagation of the COVID-19 virus.

Minister Seeruttun expressed hope that these tablets will help to further cater for the educational needs of the beneficiaries as well as to better promote a safe and easy way for them to keep in touch with their teachers for online classes and revision.