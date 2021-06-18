Mauritius: Covid-19 - Seven New Cases Registered

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has conducted 3 821 PCR tests as at yesterday. The final results were obtained late in the evening.

- Three cases were detected on Day 7 in quarantine. These are patients who were negative on admission.

- Four cases were detected in ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. These patients were already in quarantine on Day 0.

1,105 people have contracted COVID-19 since March 05 and as at yesterday afternoon, 680 of them, considered cured, have been able to return home.

The country has 408 active cases of COVID-19 and as at this morning, only 42 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing co-morbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.