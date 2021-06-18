Mauritius: Covid-19 - Seven New Cases Registered

17 June 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has conducted 3 821 PCR tests as at yesterday. The final results were obtained late in the evening.

- Three cases were detected on Day 7 in quarantine. These are patients who were negative on admission.

- Four cases were detected in ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. These patients were already in quarantine on Day 0.

1,105 people have contracted COVID-19 since March 05 and as at yesterday afternoon, 680 of them, considered cured, have been able to return home.

The country has 408 active cases of COVID-19 and as at this morning, only 42 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing co-morbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X