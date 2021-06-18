Mauritius: Public Service - Winners Rewarded After Participating in Powc's Competitions

press release

The Public Officers' Welfare Council (POWC) awarded, this afternoon, during a ceremony in Port-Louis, prizes to winners following their successful participation in three types of competitions namely: Essay competition 2020; Painting competition 2020; and Virtual Public Speaking competition 2021. The Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr Teeruthraj Hurdoyal, was present at the award ceremony.

In his address, the Minister lauded the achievements of the winners for their willingness to bring forth their ideas and contribution by participating in the competitions. He also commended the POWC for having organised such competitions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and by respecting sanitary protocols. Moreover, he encouraged more public officers to participate in such endeavours which serve as an opportunity to showcase talents in the public sector. Minister Hurdoyal further called for all public officers to adapt to the 'new normal' in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is recalled that the Essay competition 2020 and the Virtual Public Speaking competition 2021 were organised in the context of the United Nations Public Service Day 2021, celebrated annually on 23 June to acknowledge the contribution of the public service in the development of the community. As for the Painting competition 2020, it focused on the COVID-19 pandemic which is severely affecting the world.

Essay competition 2020

The theme chosen: "Action Today, Impact Tomorrow: Innovating and Transforming Public Services and Institutions to realise the Sustainable Development Goals." Thirty-one public officers from different Ministries/Departments participated in the competition.

The first prize comprising of a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and a trophy were awarded to Ms Anishta Luchmun from the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms. The second with a cash prize of Rs 7,000 and a trophy were attributed to Ms Rughoobur Bhunjun Lakshana Pooja from the Prime Minister's Office and the third prize of Rs 5,000 and a trophy rewarded Ms. Dookhy Kavita from the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms.

Painting competition 2020

The competition had as theme "COVID-19" whereby twenty-one entries were received. The first prize in this category with a cash prize of Rs 8,000 and a trophy went to Ms. Leelodharry Chaya from the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology. The second prize with a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a trophy were presented to Ms. Affoque Marie Geraldine Melissa, from the Ministry of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training; and the third prize with a cash prize of Rs 3,000 and a trophy were attributed to Ms. Ramdonnee Poorvansh from the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Virtual Public Speaking competition 2021

Twenty-six participants from different Ministries/Departments participated in the competition on the theme: "Innovating, the Future Public Service-New Government Models for a New Era to reach the SDGs".

The first prize for the competition with a cash prize of Rs 7,000 and a trophy went to Ms Tejaswinee Burumdoyal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade; the second prize with a cash of Rs 5,000 and a trophy were awarded to Ms Muslun Azra Bibi from the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development; and the third prize with a cash prize of Rs 3,000 and a trophy were attributed to Ms Nowbuth Anila Devi from the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology.