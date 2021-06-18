Nigeria: EFCC Urges Tsoho to Retain Abang for Maina's Case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, not to reassign the case of the ex-chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, to another judge.

The EFCC also called on Justice Tsoho not to transfer the trial of his son, Faisal, and few other cases to a new judge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Justice Okon Abang was the presiding judge in the trial of the Maina and his son, before he was transferred to the Warri division of FHC.

Justice Tsoho, had, in a March 16 circular, ordered a mass transfer of judges in the 36 divisions of the court and directed the newly posted judges to assume duty in their newly reassigned places on April 12.

While Justice D.U. Okonkwo took over from Abang, Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo, who was transferred to Enugu, was replaced by Justice Zainab Abubakar and Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, now in Calabar division, was replaced by Justice Bolaji Olajuwon.

The EFCC subsequently applied to Justice Tsoho for a fiat to allow Justice Abang conclude some of the cases he started, including Maina's matter.

A competent source at the EFCC's office told NAN that since Maina's trial had gone far, it would only be good, in the interest of justice, for Abang to conclude the matter.

"He (Maina) has been arraigned, we have called all our witnesses and the defendant (Maina) has opened his defence.

"So it will only be proper for the presiding judge to conclude the trial to guard against delay in justice," the source said.

NAN