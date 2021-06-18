Liberia: Weah Applauds New Israeli Prime Minister Bennett

18 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Promises to strengthen ties with Israel

President George Manneh Weah has sent a congratulatory message to Mr. Naftali Bennett, the new Prime Minister of the State of Israel, on the occasion marking his election as Prime Minister of that country.

According to a Foreign Ministry release dated 16 June, President Weah extended on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, and in his own name, heartfelt congratulations and sincere best wishes to Prime Minister Bennett, and through him, to the Government and people of the State of Israel, on his recent election victory.

"As we join you and your compatriots in celebrating this historic event, it is my prayer that the bonds of friendship and cooperation subsisting between our two Countries will be further strengthened for the betterment of our two peoples and countries," President Weah said.

President Weah then prayed that the Almighty God will continue to endow Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett with abundant wisdom, strength and good health as he assumes the mantle to lead his people to noble heights and prosperity.-Press release

