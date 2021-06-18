Angola: Dance Group Runs Exhibition Photos At Uea

15 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Contemporary Dance Company of Angola (CDCA), in partnership with Kalu Association, holds a photo exhibition at Angola Writers Union from June 17 to July 17.

The project consists of the edition of a book and the presentation of a photographs exhibition.

The project includes 16 photographs of dancers from 4 generations together with 16 buildings and places in the city of Luanda, evoking the multiplicity of social and affective ties established between people and the places they inhabit.

The photographs highlight a heritage of fundamental importance for the characterization, history and memories of the capital city of Angola, in an approach to the affinities between dance and architecture, as languages that reflect the relationships between body, movement and space.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

