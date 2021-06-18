Namibia: First Lady Uses Social Media Platforms to Push Covid-19 Messaging

The first lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos, has dedicated her social media platforms to amplifying public health messaging on the novel coronavirus in an effort to challenge misinformation and encourage people to get vaccinated.

"I'm here to do my part. For the next three weeks, all the social media channels associated to my office will be exclusively dedicated to amplifying the public health messaging of the Ministry of Health and Social Services," Geingos said in a video message shared on her social media platforms on Thursday.

Citing statistics provided by the health ministry, Geingos said Namibia currently has a 1,6% Covid-19 fatality rate.

"That means if 2 000 people contract Covid today, within the next three weeks 32 of those people are likely to lose their lives. For a small population, those numbers are terrifying.

"And those numbers aren't just statistics. Those are our family members, our friends, our parents, our colleagues, our grandparents, our pastors . . . people we love," she said.

Namibia has in recent weeks recorded a record number of newly confirmed Covid-19 infections and deaths.

This as the country is said to be hit by a third wave of the pandemic.

The number of new infections and deaths reported on a daily basis far exceeds that of both the first and second wave of the pandemic in the country.

Namibia's total death toll from the virus passed the 1 000 mark this week.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In light of this, Geingos provided an optimistic anecdote in her plea to the public.

"Thankfully, where there's love, there's hope, and hope resides in the fact that 98,4% of people who contract Covid in Namibia are likely to survive.

"If we can reduce the number of people who contract Covid, we can reduce the number of people who die or who need hospitalisation," she said.

Geingos called on the nation to play their part in reducing the number of infections and deaths by "following public health regulations, challenging misinformation, and most importantly, getting vaccinated".

Namibia as of yesterday recorded 17 215 people fully vaccinated with both doses of either the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccines, and 95 476 people in total who have received their first dose of either vaccine.