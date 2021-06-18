Zimbabwe: 52,000 Hectares of Wheat Germinated By June 15 Planting Deadline

18 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati

At least 52 000 hectares of wheat had germinated by the June 15 planting deadline and follow-up visits by extension officers to farms are underway to ensure high-quality output.

The hectarage that has germinated is 5 percent more than the 49 602 hectares during the same period last year. The country is targeting 85 000 hectares this year.

Agritex acting director, Mr Stancilae Tapererwa said 65 635 hectares had been contracted with 1 354 farmers under the Agroyield (Command Agriculture).

"This represents 9 percent above the set target of 60 000 hectares. Under the Presidential, most wheat and barley had emerged and follow-up visits are being made to farmers to ensure quality output," said Mr Tapererewa.

Mr Tapererewa said more than 33 300 hectares under Agroyield programme had germinated, 2 636 hectares from the Presidential Scheme and 16 022 hectares from the private sector had germinated.

The winter wheat is in good condition with the bulk of the early planted crop now at the flowering stage.

Most farmers with an early crop have already applied top dressing and some are now applying herbicides. Agricultural expert and Agricultural Rural Development Authority chairman, Mr Ivan Craig said there has not been any interruption in terms of power supply and farers were completing their irrigation cycles without challenges.

"The condition of the crop is good. The wheat programme his season is promising as farmers have enough water and the power supplies have not been erratic as was the case some past seasons.

"We have enough water in the dams to take the wheat through to harvesting. The crop is however at different stages of development. The early crop is at the flowering stage while in some areas the crop has just germinated," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X