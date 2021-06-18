Namibia: Pensioners' Houses Repainted

17 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charlotte Nambadja

Popular Democratic Movement Katutura Central constituency councillor Vezemba Katjaimo on Thursday said they have a number of projects lined up.

He announced this at the launch of the project to repaint pensioners' houses in Windhoek.

PDM leader McHenry Venaani said most pensioners live in houses that were last painted when they were built in the early 1960s, and this was the party's way to give pensioners hope.

Milka Mutirakuti (79), who has lived in the same house for over 50 years, said she was excited to have her house painted and was grateful.

The project aims to paint 50 houses every year.

Katjaimo called on those who can assist with this to come on board, and said the project is apolitical.

Pupkewitz Foundation donated seven buckets of paint, while Ngena Kamapunga and her friends donated three buckets of paint - in total worth N$8 000.

"We want to deliver free wi-fi to students at higher institutions of learning as we know the world is moving fast to the fourth Industrial Revolution in which digital learning will be the order of the day."

The Katutura Expo will be back, and the councillor's office is planning to host sport events to lessen the burden on the health sector.

Katjaimo said he wants people to be informed and empowered with what they need to become job creators.

