Nigeria: How Judge Convicted Former Bank PHB Boss Atuche of ₦25.7 Billion Fraud

18 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ben Ezeamalu

While Mr Atuche was sentenced to six years in prison, Mr Anyanwu got four years.

An Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court on Wednesday convicted the former managing director of Bank PHB, Francis Atuche, and the bank's former chief financial officer, Ugo Anyanwu, of ₦25.7 billion fraud.

They were both found guilty of 22 of the 27 counts of conspiracy and stealing charge proffered against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2011.

While Mr Atuche was sentenced to six years in prison, Mr Anyanwu got four years.

Mr Atuche's wife, Elizabeth, who faced trial alongside the duo, was, however, found not guilty of the two counts of conspiracy and stealing brought against her.

Please download the judgment here.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X