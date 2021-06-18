South Africa: The City of Gold's Elegant Garagiste Winery

18 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marie-Lais Emond

Yes, there is a winery in Joburg. A very small one. It's a little part of one of the largest parks in the country, which is full of Jozi wine and other food surprises, including an urban farm for charity.

The writer supports Nosh Food Rescue, an NGO that helps Jozi feeding schemes with food "rescued" from the food chain. Please support them here.

For years I was an avid fan of Joburg Wine, made in what had been the garage section of a boutique hotel in Rivonia. I liked to joke about its being the most elegant garagiste winery. Glen James and Sara Webster used grapes from their own farm in the southern Cape and went to work on them up here. Sadly for me, Glen and Sara eventually left Jozi to live on their farm and I lost the wonderful Joburg Wines that made such great gifts. The bottles were stunningly labelled and the wines were pretty good.

However, the Gerakaris Family Wine bottle labels also feature a clever barcode in the shape of the Jozi skyline. They may not have their own wine estate and so buy grapes in from the Swartland or Elgin, but their major...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X