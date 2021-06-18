South Africa: Anoj Singh Denies Role in Siyabonga Gama's Transnet Settlement

analysis

Former Transnet finance chief Anoj Singh has denied that he had played a role in a payment towards former Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama's legal fees.

On Thursday former chief financial officer (CFO) of Transnet Anoj Singh told the Zondo Commission he had no authority to sign off on a payment for controversial former Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama's legal fees.

Singh was called to answer questions related to the settlement agreement of Gama, who was fired from Transnet in 2010. Previous testimony by labour law expert Christopher Todd, who worked with Transnet during Gama's disciplinary inquiry, laid out the process used to fire and then rehire Gama.

Gama faced disciplinary proceedings at Transnet in 2009 on three charges, related to contract irregularities, attacking his colleagues who spoke of his alleged misconduct and concluding against the board with regard to a R800-million locomotive contract.

Gama was eventually fired from Transnet, but in an astounding move, Gama was brought back as CEO and the agency paid Gama's back pay and fees for his legal representatives.

On Thursday, Transnet evidence leader Anton Myburgh questioned Singh on allegations that he had signed a payment of R1-million for Gama's legal team.

But Singh said he was...