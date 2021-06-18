South Africa: What a Dump - Pietermaritzburg City Council Slammed By Court Over Neglect At Toxic Landfill Site

17 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lungi Langa

Pietermaritzburg residents are celebrating after a court ruled in their favour in a decade-old conflict over an unhealthy landfill site run by the Msunduzi municipality.

The Msunduzi municipality, which runs the KwaZulu-Natal town of Pietermaritzburg, has been given 30 days to come up with an action plan to deal with the environmental disaster that is the New England Road landfill site.

This comes after Pietermaritzburg High Court judge Rishi Seegobin found that the municipality had breached several environmental laws, including section 24 of the Constitution which highlights everyone's right to a healthy environment protected from pollution.

According to Seegobin's judgment, interested parties like the Sobantu community, which lives next to the landfill, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and environmental activists will be given an opportunity to comment on the plan, but the municipality must return to court within six months to state under oath what it has done to remedy the situation.

After this, the municipality is expected to file "monthly reports indicating its progress with regard to the implementation of the action plan".

Seegobin said the court reserved the right to make further directions on the matter.

In December 2020, the SAHRC filed an urgent application asking...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X