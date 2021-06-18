South Africa: SA Logs 11,767 New Covid-19 Cases, With 100 Deaths

18 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Gauteng has recorded 7 502 new COVID-19 cases out of the 11 767 that were detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this represents a 22.6% positivity rate.

"The total number of cases today is lower than yesterday but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days. The positivity has increased from yesterday," the NICD said on Thursday.

The majority of new infections are from Gauteng (64%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (6%).

Meanwhile, a further 100 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the tally to 58 323.

In addition, the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases now stands at 1 786 079.

The information is based on the 12 383 955 tests of which 52 118 were conducted since the last reporting cycle.

The NICD said 1 974 more people were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, pushing the number of patients who are currently receiving treatment to 8 832.

According to the latest data, 1 974 099 people have been vaccinated.

Globally, as of 17 June 2021, there have been 176 693 988 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 830 304 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X