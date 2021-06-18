Zimbabwe: Enzo Ishall Shifts to Hip-Hop in New Single

18 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Zimdancehall star, Enzo Ishall has dropped his latest offering, 'Hillary Makaya' paying tribute to the multi-award-winning Zimbabwean teen model.

The 19-year-old model, Hillary scooped the Miss Teen World Heritage and Miss Zim Intercontinental beauty pageant crowns in 2016 and 2018 respectively making a name for herself in the modelling industry.

The new track sees the 'Kanjiva' hitmaker making a shift from the Zimdancehall genre he rose to fame in, to hip hop.

'Hillary Makaya' which has a drill beat was produced by DJ Tamuka.

The single's visualiser has since bagged over 400 000 views on YouTube in just two days after its release.

It is currently trending as Number 1 on the channel.

The latest single could be one of the last songs Enzo Ishall, real name Kudzanai Mamhere, will release after he hinted at plans to quit the music scene last week.

The 27-year-old multi-award winning chanter said his last track will be dropped on 1 September.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X