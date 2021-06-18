Zimbabwe: Enzo Ishall Shifts to Hip-Hop in New Single

Zimdancehall star, Enzo Ishall has dropped his latest offering, 'Hillary Makaya' paying tribute to the multi-award-winning Zimbabwean teen model.

The 19-year-old model, Hillary scooped the Miss Teen World Heritage and Miss Zim Intercontinental beauty pageant crowns in 2016 and 2018 respectively making a name for herself in the modelling industry.

The new track sees the 'Kanjiva' hitmaker making a shift from the Zimdancehall genre he rose to fame in, to hip hop.

'Hillary Makaya' which has a drill beat was produced by DJ Tamuka.

The single's visualiser has since bagged over 400 000 views on YouTube in just two days after its release.

It is currently trending as Number 1 on the channel.

The latest single could be one of the last songs Enzo Ishall, real name Kudzanai Mamhere, will release after he hinted at plans to quit the music scene last week.

The 27-year-old multi-award winning chanter said his last track will be dropped on 1 September.