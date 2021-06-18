South Africa: Youth Day Event Charges a Packet of Sanitary Pads As Entrance Fee

17 June 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Selby Nomnganga

Over 100 mostly young people attended a Youth Day open-air music, drama and poetry event in front of a local tavern in Paballelo, Upington, where the entrance fee was R20 or the donation of a packet of sanitary pads.

Panda Pozi Media and Sisonke Performing Arts are the two groups behind the effort to collect pads which will be donated to My Sister My Keeper, a youth organisation. The organisation, led by Nandi Khumalo, revived its sanitary pads campaign last month after a break during the Covid-19 lockdown. The local basketball team High Flyers pledged a monthly contribution of 50 packets of pads, according to its coach, Teddy Links.

Khumalo said teenage girls in Paballelo were using paper, cloth or other materials during their periods.

"We are stepping up ... to do something" for those who cannot afford sanitary pads, said Noluthando "Daughter Love" Appolos after her poetry performance at the Youth Day event.

"To sleep with another is a choice, but menstruation is natural," said Bongani Melane, director of Sisonke Performing Arts, adding: "it is an honour to serve" those who cannot afford sanitary pads.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X