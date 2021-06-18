Kenya: Kiyeng, Chepkoech Book Tokyo Olympics Steeplechase Tickets

18 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi & Bernard Rotich

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist Hyvin Kiyeng beat World champion Beatrice Chepkoech to win the women's 3,000m steeplechase race during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Kiyeng, the 2015 World champion, took the lead from Chepkoech after the bell, clocking nine minutes and 24.5 seconds

Chepkoech, the World 3,000m steeplechase record holder, timed 9:25.0 for second place to book the Tokyo Olympics ticket alongside Kiyeng.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Purity Kirui now hopes to get the remaining slot after finishing third in 9:26.6.

"It was a good race and this is a good build up towards Olympic Games," said Kiyeng, who banks on good health and improved training for a good show at the Olympics.

"Olympics are quite competitive hence one has to raise her game," said Kiyeng.

Chepkoech said she is ready to represent her country well at the Olympic Games.

" I have not been feeling well for the last two weeks but I am a bit better now," said Chepkoech, before admitting she has a lot of work to do ahead of the Games.

"Everyone looks good but it's my hope and dream to add the Olympics title to my collection," said Chepkoech.

