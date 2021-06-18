Kenya: Gathimba Warms Up for Tokyo Olympics With Win At Kasarani

18 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich & Ayumba Ayodi

Samuel Gathimba warmed up to Tokyo Olympic Games with victory in men's 20km race walk during the Kenyan trials on Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Gathimba, who is the only qualifier in the event, clocked 1 hour, 14 minutes and 23 seconds to win, beating Simon Wachira from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to second place in 1:22:07.

Youngster Dominic Ndigiti from Nyamza South settled third in 1:24.32.

"I am a musician and I love dancing and that is why I danced after finishing the race," said Gathimba. "I just want to perform well at the Tokyo Olympics."

National champion Emily Ngii (KDF) was disqualified despite winning the women's race walk in 1:29.01.

Sylvia Kemboi would be declared the winner in 1:34:07.

No female athlete has attained the 1:31:00 qualifying standards for the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, the team of Cleophas Kipruto, Hellen Syombua, Jared Momanyi and Mary Moraa set a new National Record in the 4x400m mixed relay race during the trials.

Kipruto anchored the Athletics Kenya "A" team to victory in three minutes and 16.21 seconds.

Read the original article on Nation.

