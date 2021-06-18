South Africa: Cele Postpones Zandspruit Feedback Meeting

18 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Due to a rise in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, Police Minister Bheki Cele will today no longer engage in a feedback meeting with the residents of Zandspruit.

Cele was today due to engage the community on the improvement of service delivery by the police in the area.

The meeting was informed by the killing of eight youths on 17 May, in acts of vigilantism and criminality in Zandspruit.

Following the incident, the Minister met with community leadership structures to find out why some in this community took the law into their own hands.

"The meeting revealed a trust deficit between residents and the police, brought about by numerous claims of rampant police corruption and overall substandard service delivery from the Honeydew police station," the Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

As a way forward, Cele ordered a police task team to look at identified problems within the station and how service delivery can be improved.

The Ministry said Cele remains committed to returning to the area within a month in order to provide feedback to the residents on what has been done to enhance the station's performance and service delivery.

"The Ministry of Police remains reassured that the South African Police Service in the province is hard at work on eradicating crime. It is encouraged about the progress made so far in arresting criminals through Operation 'Okae Molao', which targeted Zandspruit and surrounding areas," the police said.

The operation has seen over 350 suspects been arrested for various crimes including assault GBH, theft, fraud, possession of drugs and stolen goods, while another 204 illegal immigrants were also arrested and taken in for processing.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X