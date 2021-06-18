South Africa: There's a Thin Line Between Heaven and Hell When It Comes to Copyright - As Grunge Band Nirvana Discovers

17 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By André J Maré

Grunge rock band Nirvana are being sued over copyright infringement because of an image created in 1949 by British artist CW Scott-Giles, and originally used to illustrate an English version of Dante's Inferno.

André J Maré is an executive in the intellectual property department of law firm ENSafrica.

There is an interesting copyright infringement case under way involving the grunge band Nirvana, which was fronted by the now late Kurt Cobain. Yet this case does not involve music copyright. Rather, it deals with copyright in an artistic work, a drawing.

The case has been brought by Jocelyn Susan Bundy. Bundy is the granddaughter of CW Scott-Giles, a heraldry expert who died in 1982. In her court papers, Bundy claims she is the "sole surviving relative and sole successor-in-title to the copyright in the works created by her late grandfather". Bundy has sued the band, as well as two merchandise companies and an artists' management company.

The claim of copyright infringement relates to a drawing made by Scott-Giles in 1949. It depicts "upper hell" in the form of a stack of circles and it was used for an English translation of Dante's Inferno that was published in the UK in 1949....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X