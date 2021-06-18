South Africa: There's a Thin Line Between Heaven and Hell When It Comes to Copyright - As Grunge Band Nirvana Discovers

analysis

Grunge rock band Nirvana are being sued over copyright infringement because of an image created in 1949 by British artist CW Scott-Giles, and originally used to illustrate an English version of Dante's Inferno.

André J Maré is an executive in the intellectual property department of law firm ENSafrica.

There is an interesting copyright infringement case under way involving the grunge band Nirvana, which was fronted by the now late Kurt Cobain. Yet this case does not involve music copyright. Rather, it deals with copyright in an artistic work, a drawing.

The case has been brought by Jocelyn Susan Bundy. Bundy is the granddaughter of CW Scott-Giles, a heraldry expert who died in 1982. In her court papers, Bundy claims she is the "sole surviving relative and sole successor-in-title to the copyright in the works created by her late grandfather". Bundy has sued the band, as well as two merchandise companies and an artists' management company.

The claim of copyright infringement relates to a drawing made by Scott-Giles in 1949. It depicts "upper hell" in the form of a stack of circles and it was used for an English translation of Dante's Inferno that was published in the UK in 1949....