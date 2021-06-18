Tanzania: World Bank Approves U.S.$292 Million Funding for Infrastructure Projects in Zanzibar

18 June 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Emmanuel Onyango

The World Bank has approved a $292 million fund for infrastructure projects in Zanzibar.

This will enable Zanzibar residents to benefit from reliable and affordable electricity as well as modern water and transport infrastructure.

Dr Taufila Nyamadzabo, World Bank Executive Director for Africa Group, assured Tanzania's Finance and Planning Minister Jamal Kassim Ali that the Bretton Woods institution remains committed to finishing the existing projects and exploring more opportunities for further cooperation with the islanders.

The money is in addition to $4.9 billion the World Bank had already approved to help push mega projects in the country.

The move is part of Tanzania's decision to opt for donor funding for mega projects.

The government had been using its own internal resources to implement key development projects following a decision by foreign donors to withhold funds. The limited funding from government revenue made it an uphill task to complete projects as well as cater for the country's other needs.

Donors had withheld funding in the wake of allegations of human rights violations and repressive government policies during John Magufuli's reign.

Ms Mara Warwick, the World Bank Country Director for Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, this week met Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu in Dodoma and pledged that the WB will continue to finance development projects in the country. Its financing will still be focused on helping the poor and those living in a dangerous environment.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X