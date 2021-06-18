Southern Africa: Namibia Pitted Against Senegal, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique in Cosafa Cup

18 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Brave Warriors was drawn in Group C of the 20th edition of the COSAFA Cup alongside Senegal, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe on Thursday.

The tournament is set to take place in South Africa at the Nelson Mandela Bay from 7 to 18 July .

According to the Namibia Football Association (NFA) website, only the top team in each group and the best-placed runner-up will advance to the semifinals in what is a change of formation for the tournament this year.

"That means each side is guaranteed three games up to a maximum of five, which will provide vital preparation for those national teams involved in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this year," the NFA added.

The COSAFA Cup is making a comeback after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be hosted in Nelson Mandela Bay for the first time, which has been a familiar home for other COSAFA competitions in recent years.

All the 2021 COSAFA Groups are as follows:

GROUP A - South Africa; Lesotho; Eswatini and Botswana

GROUP B - Zambia; Malawi; Madagascar and Comoros

GROUP C - Senegal; Zimbabwe; Mozambique and Namibia.

