Egypt: Civil Aviation Minister, Egyptian Airlines Discuss Boosting Tourism

Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Manar probed Thursday with presidents and representatives of EgyptAir, Air Cairo and private Egyptian airline companies means of boosting the tourism sector.

The meeting touched on the latest developments in the civil aviation sector, and their impact on Egyptian airlines, as well as future plans for these companies in terms of promoting internal and international tourism.

Manar listened to some suggestions and proposals for developing the civil aviation and reviewed some challenges facing the sector.

The minister reiterated the Civil Aviation Ministry's support to the Egyptian airlines, especially private ones, and its keenness on overcoming all challenges that face them.

MENA