Egypt Reports 591 New Coronavirus Cases, 37 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said Thursday night that 591 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 275,601.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 37 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,760.

As many as 609 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 203,802 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA