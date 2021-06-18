Uganda: African Swine Fever Kills Over 100 Pigs in Masaka

The African swine fever has hit Masaka District killing hundreds of pigs in various farms.

African swine fever is a contagious and infectious disease that spreads rapidly among pigs.

It is passed on to the pigs through soft ticks, wild pigs and direct contact with infected animals.

Mr Phillip Kayonde, a farmer in Kyanamukakka Sub-county, said he has lost 13 pigs on his farm.

"I am remaining with only three pigs. Government has not taken any steps to save our animals," Mr Kayonde said yesterday.

Mr Amos Kalisa, another farmer in Buwunga Sub-county, said they have reported the matter to the district veterinary office, but they have not got any positive response.

"I have so far lost seven pigs and nine are seriously sick. We are now stuck and don't know what to do," he said.

Dr Vincent Mayega, the Masaka District production officer, said fighting swine fever has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Fighting Swine fever is becoming difficult because four of our veterinary doctors who could have boosted the district surveillance teams are battling Covd-19," he said. Mr Mayega said they are yet to establish the number of pigs that have succumbed to the virus.

"But I want to assure the farmers that we are going to contain the situation. The good thing is that this swine fever is only active during dry spells, once the rainy season starts, it will disappear," he said. He cautioned residents in the quarantined area against eating pigs that have died.

Mr Charles Ssewanyana, the chairperson of the Greater Masaka Multi-Stake Pig Association, asked farmers to swiftly act and prohibit any movement and slaughtering of pigs.

"We ask farmers to adhere to the set preventive precautions by the veterinary office if we are to control the spread of the disease," he said.

Control measures

Local farmers can manage the disease through confining their herds, restricting their movements, burying carcasses of the infected pigs, and carry out preliminary disinfection by spraying the premises.

Piggery is a major farming activity in Uganda and one of the main sources of economic livelihoods for many households.

Mr Ssewanyana said more than 100 pigs have died in the district since the disease outbreak two weeks ago.

Mr Bright Rwamirama, the State minister for Animal Industry, said scientists have made a headway in inventing a vaccine for swine fever.

"Our farmers will soon breathe a sigh of relief because we are getting the vaccine," he said.

In the past six months, swine fever has also been reported in the districts of Otuke and Kitgum where hundreds of pigs have died.

Production

Masaka is the leading producer of pigs in Uganda followed by Kamuli District. For an indigenous pig breed, the least one can earn is Shs120,000 while for a cross breed, it can be Shs300,000 in less than six months.

Uganda has the largest and fastest growing pig production in eastern Africa with the pig population standing at 3.2m as of the 2008 census.