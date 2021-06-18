Namibia: Funeral Undertakers Struggling to Keep Up

FUNERAL undertakers say they are overwhelmed by the rising number of burials due to Namibia's third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some undertakers say they have gone from organising 11 funerals countrywide to more than 40 in one weekend.

Namibia recently reached 1 000 Covid-19-related deaths, and has seen a severe spike in the number of deaths per day.

Undertakers have been on the receiving end of these statistics and are forced to restrategise their usual operations.

The Namibian visited Angels Funeral Services in Windhoek yesterday afternoon and found eight coffins available on display, before being informed there were about 22 coffins on display yesterday morning.

Before leaving the undertaker, two coffins were handed over to grief-stricken families.

Johan Lötter, the executive director of Angels Funeral Services, yesterday said they now have to conduct funerals on weekdays as opposed to weekends only to accommodate the current circumstances.

"Our weekend invoices are booked to capacity, that's why we're trying to shift them to Mondays, Tuesdays or other weekdays, because we cannot accommodate people any more, unless it's Covid-19-related deaths, which are now 80 to 90% of the deaths," he said.

Lötter said their supply chain is under pressure because of the number of coffins being ordered.

"Our colleagues were saying they need more stock per day. Our coffin supplier is struggling to keep up with all our orders, because they supply to almost all the undertakers in the country," he said.

Lötter said other stakeholders are also under pressure as conducting cremations has now also become a challenge.

He said the crematorium only cremates five bodies a day due to its backlog of bodies - Covid-19-related or not.

It is difficult for them as more families are advised to cremate their loved ones, which is also a challenge, he said.

"It's very controversial with the different cultures. White people like to cremate and black cultures do not, but they are sometimes forced to do so - especially if you want the body to travel," he said.

Lötter said his business has to conduct 48 funerals this coming weekend.

Patrick van Wyk, the owner of Akasia Funeral Services, yesterday said one of the biggest challenges the company is currently faced with is accessing items such as flowers and coffins.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The only coffin supplier we have in the country is under pressure, and we are experiencing challenges from the supply chain - especially with this new variant," he said.

Van Wyk said they import flowers and other items from South Africa, which is challenging due to fluctuating situations at the borders.

He said the government does not consult funeral services on the cremation and burial of bodies.

"We are the people doing the work, and the government is supposed to have a consultative meeting with us in order to ask what the way forward is," Van Wyk said.

He said if the government planned ahead, the country would have been ready for the third wave.

He said his company tries to conduct cremations faster to assist the government in reducing the number of bodies at morgues.

"In a week, we experience eight to ten burials, which is a very high number compared to the last weeks in which we would have three burials a week," he said.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula told The Namibian that state morgues are also under pressure due to the high number of unclaimed bodies at morgues.

"The pressure is coming from the fact that there are unclaimed bodies that have been in the morgue for five to ten years," he said.

Shangula said the ministry is trying to look at different strategies to make room for the influx of bodies that require space during this time.