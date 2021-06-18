Namibia: Ramatex Not Suitable As Covid-19 Centre

MINISTER of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula says a plan to convert the Rhino Garments Factory at the Ramatex complex in Windhoek into a Covid-19 treatment facility is not viable or sustainable.

This comes after former health minister Bernard Haufiku, who was ousted from the Covid-19 response team last year, suggested that the Rhino Garments Factory be turned into a centre for Covid-19 treatment.

He earlier this week again pleaded with the health ministry to reconsider Ramatex as a Covid-19 facility.

Despite the City of Windhoek granting the ministry permission to use the facility for treatment, the ministry stopped pursuing the conversion due to lack of funds.

"When the project was appraised by the government, it was found to be not viable nor sustainable," Shangula said.

The private health sector, which was also approached to be part of the project, informed the ministry that it is no longer going to pursue this project due to a lack of funds.

When the government ultimately found it was unsustainable, it opted for additional bed capacity to be created within existing hospitals in order to share the existing infrastructure, support services and human resources.

Currently, Windhoek hospitals, including private ones, are overwhelmed by patients and experiencing a shortage of beds.

"With the available resources, we were able to cater for the whole country instead of Windhoek only. The oxygen supply remains a challenge because the capacity of the suppliers to supply to the ministry remains constrained. However, despite these challenges, the ministry shall provide adequate health services to those in need at all times," Shangula said.

President Hage Geingob on Tuesday announced new Covid-19 regulations as Namibia faces its third wave of increased infections and deaths.

The new regulations will be in place for 14 days to 30 June.

The president placed Windhoek under lockdown as a result of the constantly high number of new infections in the city.

The Khomas region has recorded some 380 deaths due to Covid-19, with more than 1 100 new infections reported on Wednesday.

Windhoek has recorded about 52% of total number of coronavirus infections in the country and is currently the epicentre in the fight against Covid-19.

Therefore, Geingob said exit and entry into the Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth local authority areas are restricted.

This excludes returning residents; essential service providers in possession of the relevant permits; emergency medical cases and the transportation of human remains to other regions for burial purposes.

Only 10 people are allowed at any event at any time, which should not last longer than two hours for indoor events.

Justice minister Yvonne Dausab on Twitter clarified that state institutions, courts, workplaces and members of the same households are exempted from this limit.

"They must strictly adhere to health protocols. Social distance, wear masks and sanitise," she added.

The curfew which has been in place for months will remain in force countrywide, from 22h00 to 04h00 daily, Geingob said.

Meanwhile, face-to-face teaching and learning for all primary, secondary schools and higher education institutions in Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth are suspended until 30 June.

Education executive director Sanet Steenkamp in a circular explained that schools in the rest of the country will remain open.

"The rest of the schools in Namibia will continue face-to-face learning and teaching until the winter holiday. We will continue to monitor Covid-19 cases in schools, and we will treat them case by case, as we have been doing," she explained.

The winter school holiday will commence on 25 June except for Grades 10, 11 and A-Level pupils who must continue face-to-face learning in preparation for external examinations.

Therefore, the ministry directed that pupils and teachers in the three localities should remain at home until the end of the holiday on 26 July.

Meanwhile, pupils in pre-primary to Grade 9 and those in schools for intellectually impaired pupils in the Windhoek, Rehoboth and Okahandja local authority areas are reminded that education should continue until the commencement of the winter school holiday.

Furthermore, Geingob directed that the sale of alcohol from shebeens and bars is restricted on a takeaway basis from 09h00 to 18h00 from Monday to Saturday while on-site consumption is allowed at restaurants, guesthouses, hotels and similar establishments where guests reside.

Restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol with meals until curfew time.

However, gambling houses and nightclubs are deemed high-risk and will not be permitted to operate.

"Kapana traders may only operate for takeaway and private consumption," Geingob said.

All contact sports including rugby, netball and soccer are prohibited while no spectators are allowed at any match. However, training for contact sports may continue.

Shangula said gyms and fitness facilities should be closed during the restriction period.

However, Dausab said this is inaccurate and the position on gyms will be clarified soon.

All public transport operators may only load passengers to half the capacity of their vehicles.

Shangula explained that funerals should take place within seven days and families are urged to serve meals at funerals on takeaway basis only.