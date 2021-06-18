Namibia: What President Geingob Really Wanted to Say

FELLOW Namibians,

This is not the time to sugarcoat the challenges we face. It is also not helpful for me and my government to put on a brave face as if we can solve the Covid-19 pandemic simply because we have the power of the state entrusted to us by the voters.

I admit it has been difficult for me as your president to simply come out and make statements, knowing you expect more from me in dealing with this invisible enemy.

That partly explains my retreat amid this invisible enemy.

With the deaths of our fellow citizens having passed 1 000 and mounting because of Covid-19, I cannot imagine the strain you are under. I take this opportunity to express sincere condolences, on my own behalf and on behalf of the government, to the bereaved families and friends who have lost loved ones. May their souls rest in peace and their families be comforted.

Almost no one has been spared. At State House, we have lost nearly 10 colleagues. Some of them were very close to me.

Many complaints have been made lately about the government's health system.

My predecessor, comrade Hifikepunye Pohamba, instituted a commission of inquiry in 2012, which determined that hospitals and other health centres were in a state of decay.

Covid-19 has, therefore, only multiplied the challenges.

I appeal to you, my fellow countrywomen and -men, for your cooperation and understanding in order to tackle this monstrous pandemic.

I humbly apologise for the wrong examples of last year, specifically the festivities of our ruling Swapo celebrating its 61st anniversary as well as the political campaign rallies.

Fellow citizens, especially the youth, do not follow such examples. We now have better information about how the virus spreads and attacks the body's breathing system.

Younger and healthier people may not become severely ill when infected. However, they carry the most danger in passing the virus on to vulnerable people.

Another missed opportunity to rally the nation is that the first family should have taken vaccines at the first opportunity.

This is something we will rectify as soon as we have been cleared for that. In addition, policy changes will be instituted to ensure that top government officials are treated in state facilities.

I have been criticised for being absent amid this war.

Some of the criticism may be fair in so far as better communication to put my absence in perspective.

Others included that I was meeting visitors at State House and attended events, such as the United Nations World Tourism Organisation conference, yet was unwilling to engage with you, my fellow citizens, through the media.

Please understand that Covid-19 has affected me and my family personally, and medical experts have advised me not to engage in long sessions.

It is no longer sufficient to leave the job to healthcare practitioners and law-enforcement officers as that is akin to treating symptoms only.

Therefore, stronger measures to tackle the pandemic will be instituted.

I will marshall all key governmental departments in a multipronged and multisectoral campaign to prevent, treat and deal with other consequences of Covid-19.

We shall work with the private sector and non-governmental organisations.

N$1 billion will be devoted to those multisectoral mobilisation campaigns and socio-economic support, including psychotherapy for frontline staff.

These programmes will now be coordinated from the highest level of the government.

I trust such elevation will drive a change of attitude.

Now is not the time to let our guard down.

It is time to pull together.

Let every Namibian, young and old, become a fighter on the frontlines of this war.

Let us hold hands and form a united front so that we can overcome Covid-19 as One Namibia, One Nation.

I thank you.

*** This is an imaginary speech