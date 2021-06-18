Nigeria: Musician Gets U.S. Mayor Backing in Call for Global Prayer for Nigeria

US-based Nigerian musician and peace activist, Prince Ayo Ajesibutu, who recently called for a 30-day global prayer for Nigeria, has received support from the former Mayor of the city of Oakland, California, United States, Elihu Harris.

Ajisebutu made the call to address the current ethnic and social tension in the country.

Harris, who has never hidden his love for Nigeria, said: "The entire world is waiting for Nigeria to wake up and take its rightful place in the community of developed nations and ignite hope in all Africans both in Africa and outside Africa."

He pleaded with the leadership of the country to walk the path of peace and unity and change the negative narratives that have tainted the country for so long.

Scheduled to hold from July 1 to July 30, 2021, at 12:00pm each day, this call for global prayer for Nigeria is the second in the series this year - the first being the aftermath of the Lekki shootings on October 20, 2020, which featured U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

Ajisebutu, who is concerned about the spate of shootings by unknown gunmen, ethnic unrest, herders/farmers crises, kidnappings, and calls for the dissolution of Nigeria, especially by South-west, South-east and South-south ethnic nationalities, believes in the power of prayers to calm the growing tension in the country.

"My spirit will not let me rest seeing the continuous killings of innocent people in Nigeria by herdsmen, bandits, unknown gunmen and other terrorist groups. The ongoing beating of drums of war around the country demands a global spiritual intervention by all lovers of peace," he said.

The ultimate goal, according to him, is to coordinate Christians, Muslims, and other religious leaders in Nigeria and around the world to call on their followers to pray for peace in Nigeria for 30 days with the hashtags: #SaveNigeriaFromGenocide and #PrayForPeacefulNigeria.