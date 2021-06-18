Nigeria: Ninth House Passed 41 Bills in Two Years, Says Spokeman

18 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

Abuja — The Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said the ninth House has passed a total of 41 Bills since they assumed office in June 2019.

This is as he disclosed that the House is set to receive the long-awaited report of the ad-hoc committee on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) after which the legislation will proceed to passage.

Kalu who made this known in a statement, stated that a comparative analysis of the ninth House and previous assemblies, revealed that the current House performed better in bill considerations and passage.

According to him, as of June 10, 2021, the House had considered 853 bills, out of which 41 were passed, 66 awaiting action by the Committee of the Whole, and 105 passed second reading.

On motions, the Spokesman said so far, the House has considered a total of 730 motions, while 484 were taken in the first session, with 246 considered in the second session.

On electoral reforms, he said substantial progress has been made in the consideration of the much-anticipated Electoral Act (amendment) Bill, adding that the report of the relevant committee is currently before the House as the bill awaits passage.

Kalu said: "Some of the notable bills passed so far include the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill; the Physically Challenged (Empowerment) Bill; National Orientation Agency Act (Amendment) Bill; Labour Act (Amendment) Bill; Finance Bill; Students Loan (Access to Higher Education) Bill; Federal Roads Bill, 2019; Public Procurement Act (Amendment) Bill; the Company and Allied Matters Bill assented to by the President; the Finance Bill, 2020; the Deep Offshore Bill; and the Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill, 2020.

"The House has also made significant progress in the consideration of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which passed second reading after a thorough debate in November 2020. Meanwhile, a review of the 1999 Constitution is ongoing with the zonal public hearing taking place across the six geopolitical zones in the country. The House also received a total of 163 petitions all of which were referred to the Committee on Public Petitions for consideration.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X