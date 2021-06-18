Nigeria: ICPC, Shippers' Council Inaugurate Task Team for Port Harcourt, Onne Ports

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offence Commission (ICPC) and the Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other ports agencies, has inaugurated a Port Standing Task Team (PSTT) in the Eastern Ports of Port Harcourt and Onne as part of the on-going collaboration to ensure the full implementation of the Nigerian Ports Process Manual (NPPM).

The PSTT, which is made up of officers of the ICPC, the NSC, the NPA and the Directorate of State Services (DSS), was charged with the primary duty of ensuring that standard procedures were followed in carrying out transactions in the ports.

The team was enjoined to strictly carry out activities that would dismantle the corruption network that has been fuelling traffic logjam within the port area.

The PSTT was also required to carry out regular operations in the ports that would generate evidence-based infractions of the the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the NPPM and the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) policy of the federal government.

The team would engage in quick enforcement actions, including sting operations on identified areas based on regular intelligence.

The Head of Investigation at the ICPC, Mr. Hassan Mohammed, who represented the chairman of the commission, charged the team to be diligent in carrying out their duties.

Mohammed stated that the PSTT's activities were designed to reduce corruption in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the event, the Zonal Director, South-South of the NSC, Mr. Ogor Israel, observed that the PSTT was set up to ensure efficiency and make Nigerian ports one of the best places to do business.

Israel predicted that insecurity at the ports, especially the Eastern Ports, would soon become a thing of the past for business to start booming in the zone.

Earlier, Mr. Moses Fadipe, who represented the Executive Secretary/CEO of NSC, made a presentation on the overview the NPPM and the Port Service Support Portal (PSSP).

Fadipe highlighted the essence of the NPPM in reducing corruption in the maritime sector and enjoined all stakeholders to cooperate with the PSTT to curb unethical behaviours at the ports.

The Acting Managing Director of the NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko, said that the NPPM is fully funded by the NPA as part of its contribution towards creating a transparent and efficient port system that aligned with the concept of the presidential order on EoDB in the Nigerian port sector.