Nigeria: Again, Ekiti APC Suspends Two Members for Fraternising With Pro-Tinubu Group

18 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunje

For allegedly fraternising with the South West Agenda for 2023 (SWAGA), a political platform rooting for the Presidential aspiration of the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, Ekiti chapter, has again suspended two members of the party.

The two, Messrs Kayode Adetifa and Jide Oso, are APC members in Ward 9, Owaye quarters in Ayede Ekiti, Oye local government area of the state.

Most troubling was the fact that this came barely two months after the Chairman of Ward 8, Ado Ekiti Local government, Mr. Clement Afolabi, was suspended over similar offence.

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, is reportedly nursing presidential ambition.

The suspension contained in two separate letters, was signed by the ward executives, including: Abejide Sola (Chairman), Bamisayo Abigeal (Women Leader), Oladipo Adekunle (Youth Leader), Fayemi Apeke (Secretary), and Oloruntoba Bosede(Treasurer).

The letters dated May 31, 2021, stated : "We noted from your activities in the party in the recent past that you have been working against the unity of the party even to the extent of creating a parallel ward that you named "SWAGA" within the ward .

"You sent in confirmation of your action through Mr. Jide Oso, a former ward chairman on 16th May, 2021 to the ward that you have created another venue for this purpose .

"You as well was invited to the general Executive and leaders' meeting on 20th May, 2021 to explain your action and you confirmed that the message of Mr Jide Oso was sent by you as his principal and that you would not stop your parallel meeting for any reason.

"In view of the above reasons the general executive of the ward met 27th May, 2021 and decided to suspend for running against the party (APC) Constitution till further notice", it reads.

Responding, the APC Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ade Ajayi, said the two were disciplined by party leaders for factionalising the party, saying the suspension has nothing to do with SWAGA.

Ajayi, who is also from Ayede Ekiti, said the report from the Ward indicated that the two were defying party's orders and dividing the party through their actions

"They were not suspended because of SWAGA. But they have been dividing the party and all efforts to rein them in failed.

"They were invited to defend themselves, they confirmed it and party supremacy had to come to play. Nobody is bigger than the party", he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X