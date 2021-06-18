Nigeria: Halt Incessant Killings in Plateau, Jos Monarch Tasks Govt, National Assembly

Jos — Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the National Assembly have been tasked to put their heads together to find lasting solution to the persistent killings and other acts of criminality bedeviling Plateau State and Nigeria in general.

Giving the charge at his palace in Jos during a courtesy call on him by the House of Representative Committee on Industry, the Gbong Gwom Jos, who is the Chairman, Plateau State Council of Chiefs, Da Gyang Buba, said it was high time Nigerians stopped dying needlessly.

The monarch said: "Just yesterday, some gunmen stormed my territory in Kuru village and unleashed mayhem on innocent people, killing at least 12 persons. They also injured several others during the attack.

"Similar attacks keep happening in one part of the countryside or another every day. No one is spared, and nowhere is safe. Therefore, it is high time the federal executive and federal legislative councils put their heads together and found lasting solution to this national calamity.

"I'm confident that for any problem, there must always be solution, and Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the government to proffer solution to this also.

"Nigeria needs peace to develop like other nations across the world, so the federal and state governments must do something to end insecurity."

The lawmakers were in Jos on oversight function to the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), and were guided to the palace on the visit by the Director-General of the ITF, Sir Joseph Ari.

The Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Industry, Dr. Dolapo Baduru, told the monarch that they were in his palace to pay homage before commencing their oversight function in the state.

Baduru said: "As House Committee on Industry members, we are in Plateau State for a three-day oversight function at the Industrial Training Fund, NASCO Group of Companies, and Grand Cereal and Oil Mills Limited."

He assured the monarch and people of the state that the government was not resting on its oars in ensuring that peace is restored to the country.

The committee also paid similar call on the state Governor, Simon Lalong, where it told him that the state was lucky to play host to key government agencies like ITF and some surviving industries in the country. The committee also commended the state for providing the peaceful atmosphere and enabling environment for industries in the state to thrive.