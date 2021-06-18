Tanzania: National Women T20 Begins in Tanga Today

THE T20 National Women Championship 2021 is set to begin today with Dar Women Combine taking on Moro Women Combine in the opening game.

All matches are set to take action at Usangara grounds in Tanga and involve four regions which are Dar es Salaam (Dar Women Combine), Morogoro (Morogoro Women Combine), Tanga (Tanga Women Combine) and Arusha (Arusha Women Combine). After the opener, Arusha Women Combine will step in the grounds to face Tanga Women Combine in the evening.

According to Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Communication Officer, Atif Salim every necessary preparation are completed for the tournament to start, saying they expect to witness competitive games from the four teams as they picked 13 best players from each region participating.

"We are expecting a lot of things from the ladies because these are the top 13 players from the regions we have selected. We have more than 30 in each region, so selecting those few was a very tough job," he said.

He also noted that through the tournament, they will select top players who will form national women cricket team that will represent the country in the upcoming international tournaments.

"From this tournament, we are going to get our best 15 players, who are going to represent the Tanzania in international stage," he said.

Each of the four teams has 13 players and the supervision of four coaches. The coaches are Riziki Kiseto (for Tanga Women Combine), Kibwana Salum (Morogoro Women Combine), Nasibu Mapunda (Arusha Women Combine) and Salum Jumbe (Dar Women Combine).

The Dar Women Combine squad will be under the leadership of Captain Neema Justine, where other squad members are Nuru Omary, Saida Hamisi, Tatu Bakari, Winfrida Jelemia, Zena Hassani, Nasra Hamza, Happy George, Mwanaidi Shakim, Mwapwani Ally, Irene Kasembe, Kandida Lalirent and Monica Pascal.

Morogoro Women Combine squad consists of their skipper Fatuma Kibasu, Adolphina Jelemea, Fatuma Dimoso, Hawa Salum, Zulfa Hussein, Perice Zakayo, Sheila Shamte, Shufaa Hamza, Sonia Chachala, Malizia Salum, Martha Ekalist, Mwajabu Hussein and Mwanaidi Ammy.

Arusha Women Combine will be under the leadership of Aisha Mohamed, other squad members include Agnes Joseph, Angela Agusino, Farida Amiry, Getrude Mushi, Husna Abdi, Josephina Ulirk, Linda Justine, Lisa Justin, Mariam Hussein, Mwanaisha Bakari and Sabrina Salim.

Tanga Women Combine comprises of the skipper Hudaa Mrisho, Amina Hassan, Bahati Suleiman, Furahini Kuziwa, Jenipher Gabriel, Mwanaidi Amani, Mwanamvua Hamisi, Nasra Nassoro, Rahma Yahaya, Sharifa Iddi, Sophia Frank, Swaumu Deo, Swaumu Godfrey.