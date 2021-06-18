Tanzania: Mayay Promises Full Support to TFF

18 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

AFTER being declared unfit to vie for the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) presidential seat, a renowned sports analyst Ally Mayay said he will continue to support development of football outside leadership umbrella.

Mayay together with former Malindi legislator Ally Saleh and radio presenter Oscar Oscar on Wednesday were omitted from contesting for the federation's top seat due to failure to get the required number of endorsements and uncertified copies of their certificates.

TFF's Electoral Committee Vice-Chairman Benjamin Kalume announced that Evans Mgeusa and Hawa Mniga have been cleared to challenge the incumbent president Wallace Karia in the race for the presidential seat after meeting all criteria to compete for the post. Briefing members of the media yesterday in Dar es Salaam, Mayay repeatedly said he will continue to offer his help for the sake of promoting football in the country from outside the leadership role.

"It is not a must to be a leader to offer your help in promoting football. I have played football and I have vast experience on what happens on the ground hence my contribution to this beautiful game will always be there as long as I live. "In my capacity as Chairman of the Tanzania Football Legends Association (TFLA) and a member of Soccer Players Union of Tanzania (SPUTANZA), it is my responsibility to assist uplifting football standards in the country whenever I want to," Mayay said.

He further said that to see almost 80 per cent of discussions going on via different platforms are on the forthcoming TFF General Election, saying it was a very big achievement which will give room to make several amendments helpful for future TFF elections.

"With the ongoing debate, I believe that they will bring more fundamental opinions and as you know, development can never be achieved without giving people a platform to discuss their views concerning a particular subject," said the former Taifa Stars skipper.

He therefore, provided free guidelines to any of the cleared candidates to follow if they so whish, of which, he said he could have used them during campaign period to win votes.

"Now that I'm no longer in the race, the following could help any of the vying contestants in their endeavor to reach far in the competition. "The first thing is for the federation to increase the number of its members. This could have been one of my top agenda during the campaign period. For instance, in other countries like South Africa, their federation has Banks and Universities as their members which helps a lot when it comes to research and financial issues," said Mayay.

The second agenda he said he could have drummed during his campaign is to let the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) be an independent organ, fully owned by clubs and to enable it work without interference. He also pointed out that the issue of making sure that Regional football bodies put aside lands for constructing football venues.

Lastly, he said he could have also made sure that the federation work with research institutions, saying some policies capable to develop football are not attained just because researches are not given priority.

He therefore, thanked people who showed trust and encouraged him to compete for the federation's presidential seat, calling them to continue giving out their inputs for the sake of Tanzania football.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X