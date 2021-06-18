Tanzania: It's Yanga Versus Mtibwa Final

DEFENDING champions Mtibwa Sugar and Young Africans SC will meet in the Under-20 Mainland Premier League final after posting victory in their semifinal games at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

Mtibwa Sugar sealed their ticket for the final, following their 3-1 victory in the second semifinal game to put their title defence hope alive. Yanga had to battle it hard to book their place in the final after 6-5 win on penalties against Azam FC.

The match had to be decided on penalties after it ended 1-1 in the 120 minutes. Mtibwa goals were scored in both halves of the encounter. They took the match lead through Joseph Mkele in the 14th minute, who nodded home a corner kick. Omary Marungu doubled Mtibwa Sugar lead in the 54th minute from a spot kick after Mtibwa skipper Mkele was brought down in the penalty box by Henry Hussein.

The defender was shown red card for the incident as Marungu stepped up to convert the spot kick. With a man down, Simba reorganised and pressed hard for an equaliser. Their efforts paid off as they pulled one back through Kassim Omary inthe68thminute, finishing off from a swift counter attack.

From then, Simba's tail was up as they kept venturing forward, looking to pull level but it was Mtibwa Sugar, who found the back of the net to seal the victory. Marungu added the third goal and his second of the day with a nice high volley which caught goalie flatfooted. In the first semifinal game, Azam had themselves to blame for wasting hosts of scoring opportunities in the first 45 minutes.

The two sides went into the breather without conceding but in the resumption, Yanga took the lead through Abdulkarim Yunusin the 69th minute. Azam fought back and got an equaliser through Ibrahim Issa in the 86th minute with a screamer shot, leaving goalkeeper sprawling on the turf.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 90 minutes ended in a 1-1 draw and the match had to go for extra 30 minutes, which ended with the same scoreline. In the shootouts, Yanga emergedwinnersafterthey sealed 6-5 win.

Yanga penalties were scored by Vicent Manyama, Abdulkarim Yunus, Best Kaemela, Omary Chibada, Abby Mikimba and Saidi Mashoto but Ally Said missed his shot.

Azam scored their penalties through Wilbert John, Mustapha Rashid, Emmanuel Kabelege, Pascal Msindo and John Mtema, while Bakari Abilai and James Nestory missed their shots.

Azam and Simba will meet in the third place play off. Meanwhile, Yanga beat Ruvu Shooting 3-2 in the Mainland Premier League match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Feaisal Salum scored a brace, while Saido Ntibanzokiza netted one for Yanga. Ruvu Shooting goals were scored by Emmanul Martin and David Ulomi. Following the vitory Yanga have now posted 64 points to remain firmly second on the long three points behind Simba.