Tanzania: Morogoro, Tanga Win Goalball At Umitashumta

MOROGORO and Tanga regions have emerged the overall winners in Goalball in boys and girls categories respectively, in the 28th edition of the Inter -Primary Schools Games, staged in Mtwara region.

Morogoro won this year's editions Goalball for boys discipline with Rukwa and Tabora regions settling in the second and third positions respectively.

In girls' discipline, the first slot went to Tanga, whereas Morogoro and Tabora came second and third respectively.

Goalball is a team sport designed specifically for athletes with vision impairment. Participants compete in teams of three, and try to throw a ball that has bells embedded in it into the opponents' goal.

The ball is thrown by hand and never kicked. Using ear-hand coordination, originating as a rehabilitation exercise, the sport has no able-bodied equivalent.

Ablebodied athletes are also blindfolded when playing this sport. According to the event Spokesman John Mapelele in handball, Mara region finished the overall winner, followed by Morogoro, with Katavi settling in the third slots in girls' category.

In high jump for boys, Manyara region excelled after taking the two top positions as Gani Ngelewa emerged the first winner, followed by his compatriot Lumnbyaki Jacob and the third place went to Evance Silungwe from Songwe.

In girls' category, Pendo Nila from Simiyu region won the event, followed by Aneth John from Geita and Martina from Manyara settled in the third position.

Daudi Jummane of Geita won the discus throw event in boys' category, followed by Mohamed Athumani and Awadh Omary from Mara and Tanga regions respectively.

In girls event Tatu Miraji from Coast region won the event with Solile Gayi (Mwanza) and Anna Samweli from Mara, taking the second and third slots respectively. Emmanuel Michael of Kigoma won the shot put event for boys, while the second and third positions went to Fadhil Mwampote (Mbeya) and Abasi Mhidini (Coast) respectively.

For girls in shot put, Rebeka Muhekra from Manyara beat Mariam Festo (Coast) and Mwanaidi Yassin (Singida), who settled in the second and third slots respectively.

In long jump (boys) the winners were Visa Iddi (Mtwara), who took the first place, followed by Emmanuel Michael (Kigoma) and Julius Simon from Arusha.

In girls' category, Eliza Kilali from Mara won the event with Ester Charles (Singida) settling in the second position and Jenipha Rasalo (Mara) in the third. In 100 metres race, Kimana Kibase from Simiyu beat Siprianus Pius (Mara) and Pascal Norbet (Tabora), to win the race in boys, while in girls' category, Coletha Anthony (Lindi) out shined Jesca Lenard (Arusha) and Hamisa Nkwande (Singida), who settled in second and third positions respectively.

In the 400 metres Samwel Yohane of Singida took the first position, followed by Papius Charles (Kagera) and Emmanuel Nyamagaini of Mara in boys' event, while Sharifa Mawazo of Lindi won the girls' event, followed by Maratha Muhinda (Mwanza) and Lightness Msemwa from Iringa.

In the 800metres race, Asraka Katambo of Lindi emerged the winner with Augustine Noni of Kagera placed second and Michael Paulo of Mara settled in the third position. Salma Samwel of Shinyanga won in girls' event, followed by Milembe Mathias of Mwanza and Roisi Manyama from Mara, while in 1500m, Lemarimwa Nguyaki of Manyara won the race with Ashraka Katambo of Lindi and Maseta Juma from Tabora coming second and third respectively.

For girls' event, Salma Samwel from Shinyanga and Milembe Mathias (Mwanza) as well as Lois Manyama from Mara settled in the second and third positions respectively.