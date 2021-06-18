Nigeria: Stop Secession Clamour, Support United Nigeria - Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide

The Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide has urged Nigerians, particularly various ethnic nationalities to support and promote the unity, peace and progress of the country.

The group in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Casmir Irekamba, and made available to the press in Abuja to mark this year's democracy anniversary. According to Mr Irekamba, Nigeria as a nation is better united as one indivisible entity.

"Nigeria has so much to benefit as a united and progressive entity, especially in the area of cultural diversity, human material resources.

"Nigeria is the giant of Africa because of its huge potentials in economic, political, military, numerical, technical powers, strength and it's diversity over other African countries."

"IYA Worldwide, therefore, calls on the promoters, sponsors, organisers, and supporters of the secessionists to redirect their efforts towards advocate for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians."

The group also firmly condemned the increasing level of insecurity in Nigeria. "As we appeal to Nigerian Youths to give peace a chance. As leaders of tomorrow, the youths have no option than to safeguard Nigeria our father land."

Irekamba maintained that IYA worldwide cannot find any justification that warrant the burning of police stations, correctional service offices, Army formations, INEC offices, and other government facilities, that resulted in heartless killings of security officers and innocent civilians.

"Our sincere condolences go to those who have lost loved ones or affected by the current security quagmire. We call on the government to do more to put the security situation in the country under check.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For the call to restructure Nigeria, Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide commend President Buhari on his orders for local government and judicial autonomy. We believe this should be the basis for restructuring.

"On the clamour for state police, we recommend the creation of State civil defence security. IYA worldwide is of the view that Nigeria Police and Army should remain at the federal level as symbols of national unity.

"We appeal to our dear president to continue to encourage youth development and engage patriotic youths to be mentored into leadership positions for the sustenance of National unity and growth.

"We, therefore, call on our brothers and sisters, in the spirit of National unity and patriotism to sheath sword and not fight for secession and disintegration rather advocate for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

"We also warn organisers, promoters, sponsors, and supporters of revolution and Secession that Nigeria is a democratic republic and has well defined process for change of government and exercise periodic cycle of elections."

IYA worldwide urged Nigerians to ensure that all hands must be on deck to support the government for the country to get to the fast track of development and prosperity. God Bless Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria