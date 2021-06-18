Nigeria: Igboho Condemns Attack On Ejiofor, IPOB's Lawyer, Says Perpetrators Won't Go Scot-Free

Yoruba activist and Oduduwa republic frontline campaigner, Chief Adeyemo Sunday also known as Sunday Igboho has condemned in strong terms attacks on IPOB's lawyer, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor warning security agencies to release his arrested assistants who were allegedly taken into custody when Ejiofor's home was raided in early June.

Sunday Igboho in a press statement made available to vanguard news through his press Secretary, Olayomi Koiki reiterated that any attack on IPOB or the people of the East is an attack on the Yoruba people. We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this battle, noting that barrister Ejiofor is also a lawyer to the Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho and Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Igboho expressed sadness over the lack of response from Nigerian security agencies on the alleged arrest of the personal assistant to barrister Ejiofor.

He said, "Chief Sunday Igboho has waited for days for a possible reaction from the relevant Security Agencies on the reason for the bloody and violent invasion on the Anambra state country home of Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor's but all to no avail."

"Those that attacked his home tried to assassinate him and in the process, they allegedly killed his personal assistant and several other people in his home and burnt their bodies to ashes. They did this as Barrister watched the whole episode helplessly from where he hid in his home," He said.

He noted that on many occasions barrister Ejiofor has stood for the Oduduwa course and their members and today we are standing for him. He is also a friend and lawyer to Fani-Kayode, a respected uncle in the struggle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said, "For the records, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor is not only the lawyer to IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu but also a lawyer to our leader Chief Sunday Adeyemo and our group. He is also a personal lawyer to our dear brother and highly respected Uncle, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, former Minister of Aviation and he is a friend and supporter of the sons and daughters of Oduduwa."

"On many occasions, he has stood for us and our members and today we are standing for him. We have said it before and we say it again that any attack on IPOB or the people of the East is an attack on us. We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this battle." He said.

Igboho warns that further attacks on barrister Ejiofor and his home town would no longer be tolerated and perpetrators will not go scot-free.

He said, "It is on the strength of these hard facts that we wish to warn the relevant Security Agencies that if anything onward happens to Barrister Ejiofor that the consequences will be serious, and no one directly or indirectly connected with this desperate hunt for an innocent life, will go scot-free."

"We know the individuals who are funding this whole thing and we wish to put it on record that this is the second time they tried to take our lawyer's life. It must be the last. Such an attempt must never happen to him again," He said.

"We demand that all Bar Ejiofor's domestic staff that were allegedly abducted during a bloody attack on his peaceful home be released by the security agencies without further ado," He said.

Vanguard News Nigeria