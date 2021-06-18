South Africa: Strong Sasol Banyana Banyana Squad Set for Netherlands Friendly

The encounter is part of South African Senior Women's National Team preparations for the CAF AWCON qualifiers that will kick off later this year.
Banyana Banyana will report for camp on 21 June 2021 before leaving for Europe on 29 June 2021.
Coach Ellis has selected a team which is a mixture of rising stars and the tried and tested players.
Captain Janine Van Wyk and Ode Fulutudilu who recently won the league title in Scotland with Glasgow Rangers, return to the squad, along with Portuguese championship winner Jermaine Seoposenwe. They will be joined by the duo from SD Eibar Thembi Kgatlana and Noku Matlou who were part of the team that won friendly matches against Botswana and Zambia recently.
Noko Matlou of South Africa celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 International Women Friendly match between South Africa and Zambia on the 10 April 2021 at Bidvest Stadium/ Johannesburg/ Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
"We are very excited to be playing international football again as we haven't been able to travel for more than a year due to COVID-19," said Ellis.
"I am looking forward to seeing the progress made by our players who have been out in the United States and across Europe for the past year. We have called up senior players and these are the players who should guide the Banyana Banyana to the next FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023," added Ellis.
Desiree Ellis coach of South Africa during the Banyana Banyana Training on the 07 April 2021 at Fun Valley, Johannesburg / Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
"We will be facing a very tough Dutch side who are currently preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games while we continue preparations for our Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers which are scheduled for later this year.
"I believe this camp will be one of the greatest of my coaching career because I am spoilt for choice with quality players from overseas clubs, the local Hollywoodbets Super League and the Sasol League. I will be working with the crème de la crème of South African Women's Football, and I am extremely looking forward to this camp," concluded Ellis.
NAME AND SURNAME POSITION CLUB LOCATION PROVINCE/ COUNTRY
Andile DLAMINI GK Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria GAUTENG
Kaylin SWART GK JVW FC Johannesburg GAUTENG
Regirl NGOBENI GK UWC Cape Town WESTERN CAPE
Janine VAN WYK DF Glasgow City Glasgow SCOTLAND
Tiisetso MAKHUBELA DF Tshwane University of Technology-PTA Pretoria GAUTENG
Noko MATLOU DF SD Eibar Eibar SPAIN
Bambanani MBANE DF Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria GAUTENG
Karabo DHLAMINI DF University of Northwestern Ohio Ohio USA
Bongeka GAMEDE DF University of Western Cape Cape Town WESTERN CAPE
Kgaelebane MOHLOKOANA MF Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein BLOEMFONTEIN
Ongeziwe NDLANGISA MF Sunflower FC Durban KWA ZULU NATAL
Oratile MOKWENA MF Mamelodi Sundowns Pretoria GAUTENG
Mamello MAKHABANE MF JWV FC Johannesburg GAUTENG
Nomvula KGOALE MF Tshwane University of Technology-PTA Pretoria GAUTENG
Robyn MOODALY MF JVW FC Johannesburg GAUTENG
Noxolo CESANE MF University of Western Cape Cape Town WESTERN CAPE
Gabriela SALGADO MF JWV FC Johannesburg GAUTENG
Thembi KGATLANA FW SD Eibar Eibar SPAIN
Jermaine SEOPOSENWE FW Sporting Braga Braga PORTUGAL
Lelona DAWETI FW Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria GAUTENG
Ode FULUTUDILU FW Glasgow City Glasgow SCOTLAND
Sibulele HOLWENI FW University of Western Cape Cape Town WESTERN CAPE