Namibia: Lawyer Appointed for Child Rapist

The Directorate of Legal Aid has instructed Titus Mbaeva as the legal representative for Jeremia van Wyk who confessed under oath of abducting and sexually violating a minor in 2019.

Mbaeva asked the court to send Van Wyk for psychiatric observation as he allegedly has a history of mental problems before the incident.

Windhoek High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg granted the request and ordered that two psychiatrists, one in the employment of the State and one private, examine Van Wyk.

Van Wyk informed the court at his first pre-trial appearance that although he intends to plead guilty to charges of rape and abduction with an alternative count of kidnapping, he was advised that the services of a legal practitioner will be to his benefit.

The matter has now been postponed to 15 July for a status hearing on the mental observation.

During his first appearance in the magistrate's court, Van Wyk confessed to the crimes. He informed the court that he picked up the little girl on the date in question around 13h00 from her school in the area of Khomasdal.

The accused further explained that they walked from the victim's school to Katutura where he sexually violated the minor. Van Wyk gave graphic and descriptive details of what he had done to the minor.

Following the sexual violation, he went to drink with his friends while in the company of the victim. It is his testimony that he was highly intoxicated from the drugs and alcohol he had consumed that day.

He further testified that he only realised what he had done after the effects of the drugs and alcohol started to wear off. The police arrested Van Wyk on 1 August 2019, after he was found in the company of a five-year-old girl who was reported to have gone missing from school earlier in the day.

The girl's picture went viral that day on social media with a short description that she was missing. Police reports at the time indicated that a member of the public recognised the minor and reported to the police. According to the police, prior to his arrest, Van Wyk was released from a correctional facility nearly three years ago, having served a sentence on charges of rape and murder.

He remains in custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility's section for trial awaiting inmates.

Felisitas Sikerete-Vendura is representing the prosecution.