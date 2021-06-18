Ethiopia: Higher Education Public Diplomacy Center Established for GERD

The Higher Education Public Diplomacy Center was established today with a view to counter the unfounded ongoing foreign pressure and promoting digital diplomacy on the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The establishment of the Centre was announced at webinar public lecture being underway in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonen and other senior officials.

The Higher Education Public Diplomacy Center will also be established in all universities across the country.

It was indicated during the occasion that the diplomatic center will have an important role that could help Ethiopian scholars and higher education students maximize their efforts by correcting the wrong discourses on the utilization of Nile River beyond the GERD.

Addressing the public lecture, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonen said the establishment of the diplomacy Center has come at a critical time as Ethiopia is facing unprecedented diplomatic pressure due to the construction of the dam.

According to him, the center is particularly expected to reverse the false narrative being echoed on the Nile River by Egypt to mislead the global community.

"Therefore Ethiopian scholars have to contribute a research based diplomatic works and correct the unfounded discourses against the country by using the digital diplomacy," he urged.

In order to support the overall activities of the center, it will be networked by software named "Nile Nations," it was indicated.