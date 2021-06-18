Ethiopia: Higher Education Public Diplomacy Center Established for GERD

18 June 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

The Higher Education Public Diplomacy Center was established today with a view to counter the unfounded ongoing foreign pressure and promoting digital diplomacy on the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The establishment of the Centre was announced at webinar public lecture being underway in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonen and other senior officials.

The Higher Education Public Diplomacy Center will also be established in all universities across the country.

It was indicated during the occasion that the diplomatic center will have an important role that could help Ethiopian scholars and higher education students maximize their efforts by correcting the wrong discourses on the utilization of Nile River beyond the GERD.

Addressing the public lecture, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonen said the establishment of the diplomacy Center has come at a critical time as Ethiopia is facing unprecedented diplomatic pressure due to the construction of the dam.

According to him, the center is particularly expected to reverse the false narrative being echoed on the Nile River by Egypt to mislead the global community.

"Therefore Ethiopian scholars have to contribute a research based diplomatic works and correct the unfounded discourses against the country by using the digital diplomacy," he urged.

In order to support the overall activities of the center, it will be networked by software named "Nile Nations," it was indicated.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X