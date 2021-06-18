South Africa: Parliament Mourns the Passing of Deputy Speaker of Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature, Mr James Skosana

document

Parliament's Presiding Officers, led by Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr James Jim Skosana, Deputy Speaker of Mpumalanga Provincial legislature, who passed on earlier this week due to Covid-19 related diseases.

Mr James Skosana, affectionately known as "JJ", was a former National Assembly Member of Parliament representing the African National Congress from Mpumalanga from 2009 - 2018. He served in various Parliamentary Committees including, the Portfolio Committee of Water Affairs and Environmental Affairs, Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans and the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education. After the 2019 general and provincial elections, he was deployed to Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature and served as ANC chief whip and recently, the Deputy Speaker from the 21 March 2021.

"Once again, we find ourselves deeply hurt and robbed by this vicious pandemic that has taken away a seasoned parliamentarian. He was one of the few experienced politicians who understood the intricate workings of the three spheres of government - municipal, national and provincial level. He used his insight and experience to improve the oversight work of parliament to improve the quality of life of the South Africans", said the Presiding Officers.

"He was disciplined, dependable and a unifier. He dedicated his life to serving the people of the country. His memory will forever be etched in our minds", they added.

JJ was a member of the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO).

Parliament sends its warmest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, political home and everyone whose life he touched.