Namibia: Omusati in Dire Need of Health Workers

Following an increase in Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks, Omusati is in need of more health workers to effectively manage the pandemic.

The region's health director, Alfons Amoomo, emphasised that more health workers are needed to carry out vaccinations.

Amoomo said the region had a lot of temporary health workers and their absence has now left a vacuum.

"We experienced an upsurge of Covid-19 new infections for the past two weeks and the epi curve is upwards and this calls for more health workers," said Amoomo.

Some of the temporary staff, according to Amoomo, have left the region to do internships as medical students.

In addition to vaccination, Amoomo said the work is now overwhelming as there is an equal need to strengthen the surveillance team.

The health director said the region currently has 29 patients admitted at isolation facilities while 70 patients with moderate signs and symptoms are recuperating from home.

At present, the director said, the region admits between two and six patients daily.

While some parts of the country continue to experience a shortage of oxygen, Amoomo said his region is spared for now. However, wall oxygen does not have adequate capacity to enable the machine to function, said Amoomo.

To remedy the situation caused by the wall oxygen, the region has resorted to using more oxygen cylinders as an alternative but stressed that the exercise is costly.

Meanwhile, the ministry of health is advising the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to protect themselves and those they come in contact with.

Although vaccination does not cure or prevent one from contracting Covid-19, once vaccinated, there is a slim chance to get severe symptoms leading to hospitalisation.