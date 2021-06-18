Namibia: 'Uncontrolled Burials' Blamed for Covid Surge

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate is concerned that not adhering to protocols at funerals contributes to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the Cattle

"Yes, the number of people who are Covid positive and the number of deaths in Omaheke are skyrocketing and escalating every day. It is a worrisome factor to the region's leadership," Nganate told New Era yesterday. "Our laymen's analysis is that the surge in Covid-19 cases in the region is due to the large number of people attending funerals, and the non-adherence to Covid-19 regulations by the inhabitants", he stated. Nganate further called on the region's populace to postpone weddings to next year, as they are not urgent.

According to the 2011 census, the population of Omaheke was 71 478 persons. However, Wednesday's health ministry statistics show that only 3 856 people were vaccinated there with the first dose, while a mere 861 were vaccinated with the second dose.

Nganate said his hope now is that with the lockdown in Windhoek, things could improve, provided that those issuing travel permits do not issue them randomly.

"We are appealing to those issuing permits in Windhoek to be cautious and not to grant permits left and right," he stressed.

Nganate also appealed to citizens to adhere to lockdown measures, saying the measures are there to save lives.

"Lockdown measures are not there for fun, and also not as a punishment", he said.

The governor furthermore urged the region's inhabitants to start burying their loved ones on weekdays to avoid overcrowding.

The region's only hospital and all the isolation centres are all full.

"We are currently looking at setting up new isolation centres," the governor added. -ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na