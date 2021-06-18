Namibia: 'Uncontrolled Burials' Blamed for Covid Surge

18 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate is concerned that not adhering to protocols at funerals contributes to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the Cattle

Country'

"Yes, the number of people who are Covid positive and the number of deaths in Omaheke are skyrocketing and escalating every day. It is a worrisome factor to the region's leadership," Nganate told New Era yesterday. "Our laymen's analysis is that the surge in Covid-19 cases in the region is due to the large number of people attending funerals, and the non-adherence to Covid-19 regulations by the inhabitants", he stated. Nganate further called on the region's populace to postpone weddings to next year, as they are not urgent.

According to the 2011 census, the population of Omaheke was 71 478 persons. However, Wednesday's health ministry statistics show that only 3 856 people were vaccinated there with the first dose, while a mere 861 were vaccinated with the second dose.

Nganate said his hope now is that with the lockdown in Windhoek, things could improve, provided that those issuing travel permits do not issue them randomly.

"We are appealing to those issuing permits in Windhoek to be cautious and not to grant permits left and right," he stressed.

Nganate also appealed to citizens to adhere to lockdown measures, saying the measures are there to save lives.

"Lockdown measures are not there for fun, and also not as a punishment", he said.

The governor furthermore urged the region's inhabitants to start burying their loved ones on weekdays to avoid overcrowding.

The region's only hospital and all the isolation centres are all full.

"We are currently looking at setting up new isolation centres," the governor added. -ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X