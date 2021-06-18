South Africa: Nearly 500,000 Teachers and Education Sector Workers to Be Vaccinated Over 10 Days, Starting On Tuesday

17 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

The 300,000 Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines arriving in South Africa on Friday are earmarked for teachers, school governing body members and other education sector staff. And when the next vaccine batch arrives at the end of June, it's the turn of the police, soldiers and prison warders.

On Friday, health officials are to meet their counterparts from the Department of Basic Education to nail down the final details of the vaccinations of teachers and other workers in the school system, national Department of Health technical adviser Aquina Thulare told MPs on Thursday.

The aim is to vaccinate, over 10 working days from Tuesday 22 June, 499,000 educators across the public and private sectors, school governing body members and administrative staff.

These 300,000 J&J vaccine doses are already thawed, but will remain good until at least the end of June, when the next batches of 700,000 and 500,000 are expected. From these batches the remaining education sector workers will be vaccinated, followed by members of the SA Police Service (SAPS), SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and Correctional Services.

To date, 1,490,533 people have received at least one vaccine following the end of the Sisonke J&J trial that inoculated 479,768 healthcare...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

