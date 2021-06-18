Namibia: Die Laaste Hond Unleashes Single

18 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Known as the president of dance in the streets of Katutura, Die Laaste Hond has recently released his new video titled 'My laitie', featuring Kimzala and Musketeers.

Die Laaste Hond, real name Vincent Angula, told VIBEZ! he started making music because he wanted to dance to his own music.

"I always had this vision when I started dancing that I would perfect my art of performing, but on my own songs," he said.

The idea behind the single was inspired by a track called 'Bakuten' by Damara Dik Ding.

"When I was younger, I used to groove to it, got inspired and told myself that one day I am going to do the same. My intention is to give back to the greats and the whole nation, but mostly focusing on inspiring the youth. It was a dream I manifested and so it has come to life. I'm so proud of myself, because I always do what I say."

Angula (24) previously featured on two other singles in which he teamed up with Kimzala. The two are said to be working on a project together, as their chemistry is undeniably good.

"We are childhood friends who share the same passion, and decided to team up for old times' sake to bless the nation with our gifts. This was just the first single off the EP Kimzala we are working on. The best is yet to come."

As an upcoming artist, Angula decided on building his fan base and creating hype before releasing a full-length album.

The dancer-cum-singer hopes the video will hit the 100 000-view mark; it was sitting above 16 000 views at the time of this interview.

"I'm here to inspire all and show that everyone can do it. If you can dream it, you can do it. Always have faith and believe in yourself."

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X