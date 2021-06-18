Namibia: Cash-in-Transit Vehicle Robbed

Two security guards were robbed of more than N$190 000 which was allegedly collected from three shops at Oshakati on Wednesday.

The alleged incident happened at Okatana Woermann Brock in Oshakati.

According to the police spokesperson, Thomas Aiyambo, the guards were robbed at gunpoint of cash, two cell phones and two pistols.

Aiyambo said the suspects stabbed and punched the left front tyre of the security cash-in-transit vehicle with a knife.

After taking the money, the unknown suspects allegedly jumped into a white Polo with a fake registration of N15694ND and fled the scene.

The security guards are employed by Southern Cross.

No arrests have been made.

Still, at Oshakati, a 60-year-old woman was allegedly robbed of N$30 000 she withdrew from Bank Windhoek on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the pensioner allegedly withdrew money and took a taxi.

At the time she got into the car, there was allegedly only the driver alone.

When the pensioner got in the car, a man also asked for a lift and he was loaded.

"The taxi allegedly drove towards Oshakati East where the driver and his male passenger attacked the victim. They grabbed her by her neck, hands and threatened her with a knife," said Aiyambo.

Thereafter, they threw her out of the car and fled.

No suspect has been arrested.

The public is advised to seek escorts from station commanders when going to the bank.

The police further advise the public to make use of electronic banking systems and to use marked public transport to avoid situations of such nature.