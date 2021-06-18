South Africa: Week 5 - Teachers Will Be Vaccinated From Next Week - and Covax Will Deliver Pfizer Jabs By the End of June

analysis

South Africa's half a million teachers will be vaccinated from next week, regardless of their age -- and the country can expect millions of Pfizer doses from the Covax facility by the end of June. Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has called on Parliament to investigate the management of the roll-out.

On Thursday, 17 June, the latest vaccination statistics available were for midnight, Tuesday 15 June. Registration stood at 3,576,657 with 1,486,044 people having received their first Pfizer jab.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Eastern Cape: 138,585

Free State: 80,930

Gauteng: 364,162

KwaZulu-Natal: 365,543

Limpopo: 179,802

Mpumalanga: 55,416

North West: 74,097

Northern Cape: 14,132

Western Cape: 213,377

While two million Johnson & Johnson vaccines at Aspen's plant in Gqeberha will have to be destroyed, they will be replaced by the end of June, said President Cyril Ramaphosa during his national address on Tuesday evening.

By that time, the country would also have received another 700,000 Pfizer doses, he said.

Some Johnson & Johnson doses will be used to vaccinate teachers and thereafter "security personnel on the frontline", he said.

He added that the country can now vaccinate "at least 150,000 people a day", but that this would be increased to...