South Africa: Lesufi Condemns Shooting of Buyani Primary School Principal

18 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, has condemned the fatal shooting of the Buyani Primary School Principal in Finetown, Johannesburg, on Friday.

"We are extremely shocked and outraged at the news of the school shooting in Finetown this morning. Without even knowing the motive for this heartless act, we condemn the shooting of the principal of Buyani Primary and send our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," Lesufi said in statement.

Initial reports indicated that the deceased was shot dead on school premises this morning.

Lesufi has called on law enforcement agencies to pull all the stops to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

The MEC will visit the school.

"Our Psycho-Social Unit will also visit the school to provide all the necessary assistance to learners and educators," he said.

